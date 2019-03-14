UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Fire destroys bikes for MotoGP's electric support series

(Adds Spanish MotoE race cancelled)

March 14 (Reuters) - MotoE, a new all-electric support series for MotoGP, has cancelled an opening race scheduled for Spain in May after its bikes were destroyed in an overnight fire during testing at the Jerez circuit in southern Spain.

MotoGP said in a statement that the MotoE World Cup paddock facility caught fire at around 0015, causing major damage and burning “the majority of material”.

The series had been due to start at the Spanish Grand Prix circuit on May 5 but MotoGP said a revised calendar for 2019 would be announced.

It said nobody had been hurt in the blaze and an investigation was underway to determine how the fire started.

“It can be confirmed, however, that no motorcycles were charging at the time of the incident in the box in which the fire started,” MotoGP said.

MotoE was at Jerez for its second three-day test of the Energica Ego Corsa bikes, which have a maximum speed of up to 270kph and were kept together in an E-paddock for recharging.

Former MotoGP riders, including Spaniard Sete Gibernau, were among those signed up for 15-minute races at five of the MotoGP rounds in Spain, France, Germany, Austria and Italy.