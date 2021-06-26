Alex Bowman takes Pocono victory, stops Kyle Larson's streak

EditorsNote: Write through with quotes

Alex Bowman ended Kyle Larson’s four-race winning streak when Larson blew a tire while leading on the last lap in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono Speedway in Pocono, Pa.

“I hate to win one that way but, oh yeah, we’ll take it,” Bowman said.

Larson had tracked Bowman down over the final 19 laps and then taken the lead from his Hendrick Motorsports teammate with four laps to go.

Once out front, Larson put some comfortable space between himself and Bowman and was just over a turn away when the tire blew.

“I guess, just disbelief still,” Larson said of his feelings as he stood outside the infield care center after the race. “I don’t know, a little bit laughable just because I can’t believe it. I hate that we didn’t get another win.”

So, what happened?

“I felt something like right in the middle of the tunnel (turn, as Turn 2 is known),” he said. “Wasn’t quite sure what it was yet. It (the tire) finally kind of shredded halfway through the little short chute there and I couldn’t turn.”

The cause of the flat?

“I don’t think there were any tire issues all day,” Larson said. “I must have just ran something over, I guess, but I was yeah I was having to work really hard to get by him. He was really fast up front. Just fast enough I could never get to his inside and he was running low enough that I was just choked down.”

Bowman streaked past as Larson’s car bounced along the outside wall and went on to win was his third race of the season.

It was Bowman’s first victory in 11 starts at Pocono and just his second top-five. It comes just days after he signed a two-year contract extension with Hendrick.

“We didn’t run that good all day so I’m kind of in shock,” Bowman said. “I don’t know what to say. Heck yes, I’ll take it.

“The 5 (Larson) beat us, but their misfortune. It happens. That’s part of this sport so, I’ll take it.”

Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing, who led a race-best 30 laps and was a three-time winner at Pocono, finished second. Hendrick driver William Byron was third.

Busch said he had a car that couldn’t make passes in dirty air.

“Fast car from the start,” Busch said. “Good-handling race car. Just felt good. We made small adjustments to it all day long and that’s all we had to run with those Hendrick cars again. Best in class.”

Rounding out the top five were Denny Hamlin of the Gibbs team and Ryan Blaney of Team Penske.

Larson skidded to a ninth-place finish.

Larson was attempting to join Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt, Harry Gant, Bill Elliott, Mark Martin, Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson as winners of four Cup Series races in a row.

Larson also won the non-points All-Star Race during his streak.

“Would have been cool to win five in a row but just wasn’t meant to be I guess today,” he said.

“We’ll try to start another streak tomorrow.”

Defending Series champion Chase Elliott’s very bad week continued when his car was rammed from behind by James Buescher as the cars went to power after taking the green flag to start the race. The hit flared the left rear fender outward creating a “parachute” effect.

But Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports team pounded away at the damage on ensuing pits stops and Elliott rallied to finish 12th.

Last Sunday in Nashville, Elliott was disqualified from the race when his car was found to have five loose lugnuts during post-race inspection.

The Cup cars will be back on the 2.5-mile triangular Pocono track on Sunday to complete their doubleheader weekend.

--Field Level Media