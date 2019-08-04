Elliott edges Truex for second straight Watkins Glen win

EditorsNote: first write-thru

Aug 4, 2019; Watkins Glen, NY, USA; Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell (34) signs autographs on his way to the media center at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Elliott spent the days leading up to Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race pooh-poohing questions about his first career victory in the series there a year ago. A year from now he’ll be hearing similar questions after holding off Martin Truex Jr. to win again at the Watkins Glen International road course.

“Pretty wild,” the popular Elliott said to a cheering crowd. “I’ve never been so far from home and felt like I was at my house.”

Elliott’s second win at The Glen looked a lot like the first as it featured a late-race duel with Truex. The two went nose to tail for most of the final 50-lap stage. But while Truex repeatedly made his way to Elliott’s rear bumper, he was never able to move past.

“Martin was really good,” said Elliott, who is from Dawsonville, Ga. “Maybe a little better than us on that last (stint). But our Camaro was fast, just fast enough, and we stayed mistake-free today; a good day on pit road and stayed mistake free on the track and track position was king.”

The margin of victory was 0.45 seconds over Joe Gibbs Racing’s Truex.

The victory was the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s second of the season and fifth of the 23-year-old’s career. He led 81 of 90 laps and became just the fifth driver to go back-to-back at the 2.45-mile, seven-turn track.

It also put an end to a lousy summer for Elliott and the No. 9 team. In their past seven starts, the team had no victories, led just seven laps and had three DNFs.

“Nice to get out of the slide we were in,” he said. “The past month and a half have not been any fun.”

Denny Hamlin, Truex’s teammate, finished third while third teammate Erik Jones was fourth. Rounding out the top five was Ryan Blaney of Team Penske.

Elliott started from the pole, won the first two stages and overwhelmingly appeared to be the driver to beat. But in the final stage, Truex hounded him in the early portion and then took the lead when Elliott pitted under green with 30 laps to go. When Truex pitted on the next lap, he was behind once again.

A caution set up a restart with 25 laps to go in the 90-lapper and the battle between Elliott and Truex intensified to the point of door banging. Elliott hung onto the lead but was never able to put Truex completely away.

“I tried to do all I could,” Truex said. “You know Chase, he did an excellent job just not making mistakes and really all I could do was get to two car lengths, one and a half at the closest in braking. Just tried to force a mistake but he hit his marks, his car was really fast in the key areas where he needed to be, even a few of the key corners. I just couldn’t get a run on him and was just kind of stuck there.”

“If I just could have got by him on that last one (restart), we would have set sail, I believe.”

With just four races now remaining until the start of the Playoffs, much of the focus turns to the battle for the 16th and final second-season berth. The day began with Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman tied for 16th and Jimmie Johnson 12 points back.

Though Bowyer and Johnson picked up stage points — seven and six respectively — all three had problems in the race. Johnson finished 19th, Bowyer 20th and Newman 25th. The finishing positions allowed Johnson to tie Newman for the 16th spot.

—Field Level Media