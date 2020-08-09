Harvick wins, again, at Michigan

EditorsNote: Adds more details, quotes for write-thru

Aug 8, 2020; Brooklyn, Michigan, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) will lead the pack as drivers wait to start before the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series is running a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., this weekend. Considering his results there, you’ve got to believe that Kevin Harvick wishes it were a triple-header.

Harvick captured the FireKeepers Casino 400 Race at MIS on Saturday and did it in fairly dominating fashion, as he led a race-best 92 of 161 laps and captured wins in Stages 1 and 2 as well.

The victory was the Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s fourth at the 2-mile Michigan oval. He has now won three of the last four Cup races there, and Saturday gave him his 14th top-five finish in 39 starts.

“The confidence is high when we come to Michigan,” Harvick said. “It’s a race track that’s been really good to us, and for whatever reason, just fits our style of cars, everything we do with our cars ... Just a really, really fast car today.”

Thanks to a rash of late-race wrecks, Harvick had to go to overtime to get the win. But he stayed cool during the ensuing restarts and got the 54th career victory in his Cup career.

His margin of victory over runner-up, and Michigan native, Brad Keselowski was .284 seconds. Keselowski, of Team Penske, has yet to win at his home track.

“He was just so fast,” Keselowski said of Harvick. “He could run fast in the corners, he could run fast on the straights. I couldn’t really do anything with him.”

The victory was Harvick’s fifth of the season, tying him with Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin for most in the series. He has now finished in the top-five of the last nine races.

Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing finished third. Ryan Blaney, Keselowski’s teammate, was fourth.

Fifth was defending series champion Kyle Busch, Truex’s teammate.

A key — but scary — moment came with nine laps to go when, on one of those restarts, Harvick pulled alongside of Busch, who was leading. Busch got loose, wobbled and then could only watch as Harvick took the lead.

Did the two cars make contact?

“It was close. I couldn’t tell if I touched him, but I wanted that side draft,” Harvick said.

Busch, too, was unsure if he and Harvick touched. He did know that a better car kept him from getting his first win of the season.

“I don’t know if he hit me or was just air,” Busch said. “But it was close enough that it disturbed my car. But thankfully we were able to keep it out of the fence and at least salvage something out of it.

“It was a race for second today.”

The second race in the MIS double-header will be held on Sunday afternoon with a scheduled start at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Four drivers were sent to the rear of the field. Both drivers for Roush Fenway Racing — Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher — were penalized for spoiler violations, while Jimmie Johnson and Joey Gase were penalized for twice failing pre-race inspection.

—Field Level Media