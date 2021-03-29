Joey Logano takes late lead, wins dirt race at Bristol

Joey Logano took the lead with 57 laps to go, survived a restart in overtime and went on to win Monday’s weather-postponed NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway.

Slideshow ( 51 images )

The win was the first of the season for the Team Penske driver and the first on a dirt surface for any Cup driver in 51 years.

Logano became the seventh winner in seven races in 2021 and it goes along with two runner-up finishes this season.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished second, .55 seconds behind Logano.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kenny Hamlin, looking for his first win of the season, finished third. Daniel Suarez of the brand new Trackhouse Racing team finished fourth. Fifth was Ryan Newman of Roush Fenway Racing.

Martin Truex, Jr., who won the NASCAR Truck Series race earlier Monday and led a race-best 126 laps in the Cup race, was racing for a second win Monday when he appeared to blow a tire in overtime and finished 19th.

Two of the heaviest favorites in the field -- dirt-track aces Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell -- were taken out of contention when they tangled on Lap 51. Bell was running second at the time and Larson was in the top five.

Larson was scheduled to start from the pole but an engine change sent him to the rear of the field for the start. It didn’t much matter as Larson blew through the field and was in the top five by the competition caution on Lap 50.

Bell’s car was knocked out of the race but Larson was able to continue on but with a lot of damage and several laps down.

In the 100-lap second stage, the track turned seriously dusty and that cause a number of wrecks. Among those involved in those were Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman and Brad Keselowski.

The race marked the first for Cup on a dirt surface since 1970. The next one, it was announced Monday, will be next year’s spring race at Bristol.

The race was originally scheduled for Sunday but rain and flash flooding forced the one-day postponement. Rain on Saturday also knocked out qualifying.

--Field Level Media