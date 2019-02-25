Keselowski fights illness, earns 2nd career Atlanta win

EditorsNote: Adds Keselowski’s name into seventh graf for clarity; a few other tweaks, mostly punctuation

Teams don’t get much more innovative than Team Penske, which showed its creativity amid this season’s mountain of NASCAR rule changes as Penske driver Brad Keselowski won Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Keselowski took the lead for good when he stole the lead away from teammate Joey Logano with 32 laps to go, and from there, he held off a charging Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing and drove to the victory.

“This day is, wow, I don’t know how to put it in words,” the 35-year-old Michigan native said. “First race with the new rules, or whatever they’re called now, and to be able to win it is really special. Just a great day for Team Penske and our Ford Mustang.”

Truex finished second, and Kurt Busch of Chip Ganassi Racing was third, while Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer of Stewart-Haas Racing rounded out the top five.

“I could taste that win,” said Truex, who finished .218 seconds behind the winner. “We had the best car. We probably should have won that one.”

The race was the first run under the new rules package that NASCAR mandated — rules that included a much larger rear spoiler and tapered engine spacers which chopped some 200 horsepower from the cars.

The 2012 Series champion’s participation in Sunday’s race was questionable. Keselowski had been suffering the effects of a stomach virus over the weekend and had to sit out practices sessions. Austin Cindric was ordered to stand by, either to start for Keselowski or relieve him during the race.

But Keselowski decided to tough it out and was rewarded with his 28th Cup victory.

“I was good enough to get the job done,” said Keselowski, who was administered IVs before the race.

The win was the 60th for Keselowski at Team Penske. That moved him past the legendary Mark Donohue as the top winner for the team owned by the iconic Roger Penske.

“Any win means a lot, but that’s a big number,” Keselowski said. “Now I get to wear that yellow Mark Donohue helmet. We’re going to wear it next week. What a tremendous honor.”

Were it not for lousy late-race luck, Penske would have dominated the podium.

Logano, the reigning series champion, was running second when he had to pit with just over 20 laps to go. He had led 22 laps.

The third Penske driver — Ryan Blaney — led 41 laps late in the race, but a untimely caution and then a bad pit stop cost him the lead and a shot at the victory.

