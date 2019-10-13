Rain halts Talladega race after Byron wins Stage 1

Oct 13, 2019; Talladega, AL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series fans walk pit road before the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed until Monday because of rain and impending darkness in eastern Alabama.

The race, the second in the Playoffs’ Round of 12, was red flagged after 57 laps of the scheduled 188-lapper.

Because Talladega does not have lights, NASCAR made the decision to run the final laps on Monday.

The starting time for Monday has been set for 2 p.m. ET. It will be carried live on NBCSN.

Playoffs driver William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports was leading when the rain began to fall and will lead the field back to green. Byron won the first 55-lap stage of the race.

Behind him were Playoffs drivers Joey Logano of Team Penske and Alex Bowman of the Hendrick team.

Kyle Larson of Chip Ganassi Racing won last week’s Round of 12 and in doing so earned a berth in the Round of 8, which begins in two weeks.

—Field Level Media