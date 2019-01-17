UPDATE 1-Rallying-Qatari Al-Attiyah wins his third Dakar, Toyota's first

(Adds detail, other categories)

LIMA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah became a three times Dakar Rally winner on Thursday, finishing with a 46 minute advantage after taking no risks on the final stage to Lima, while Australian Toby Price took the motorcycle crown.

The triumph, in a gruelling endurance event now run entirely in Peru and featuring cars, bikes and trucks, was a first for Japanese constructor Toyota.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz, last year’s car champion, won the closing 10th stage from Pisco with Al-Attiyah 12th and some nine minutes slower.

Sainz’s compatriot Nani Roma, in an X-Raid Mini, finished second overall with nine times rally world champion Sebastien Loeb, runner-up in the stage, completing the podium with a privately-entered Peugeot in the absence of a works entry.

Al-Attiyah’s previous Dakar wins were with Volkswagen in 2011 and Mini in 2015.

Runner-up in 2018, the Qatari led after every stage bar the second day in this year’s event when South African team mate Giniel de Villiers was ahead.

Price, battling a painful wrist injury, had led overnight but with only a minute between him and Chilean Pablo Quintanilla.

The Australian clinched his second Dakar title, on a KTM, after he won the stage and Quintanilla fell.

Russian Eduard Nikolaev secured his third successive Dakar title, and fourth in total, in the truck category with Kamaz. (Reporting by: Ossian Shine/Alan Baldwin in London, Editing by Toby Davis)