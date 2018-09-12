FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 12, 2018 / 1:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rallying-Neuville signs three-year contract extension with Hyundai

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Rally world championship leader Thierry Neuville has signed a three-year contract extension with his Hyundai team, they announced on Wednesday.

The Belgian, who has taken nine wins since 2014, will now stay until the end of the 2021 season.

Neuville has a 23-point advantage over reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier heading into this weekend’s Rally of Turkey, with Hyundai also leading the manufacturers’ standings with four races remaining.

“We have improved a lot in recent seasons, and it has always been my target to build continuity for my career by remaining with this team,” he said in a Hyundai statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.