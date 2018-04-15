Rain postpones Food City 500 finale until Monday

The Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway was postponed because of rain Sunday, with drivers completing just 204 of the 500 scheduled laps, and is scheduled to resume Monday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

The race is not official until Lap 250, the end of the second 125-lap stage before the final stage of 250 laps to the finish. Brad Keselowski won the first stage.

Kyle Larson will resume the race as the leader, with Denny Hamlin starting second. Keselowski will restart 14th. Last year’s champion, Jimmie Johnson, sits within striking distance in eighth.

Rain forced stoppages at Laps 49 and 165 before organizers decided to pull drivers off the track for good at Lap 204.

