Company News
February 14, 2020 / 8:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Motorola wins $764.6 mln in damages against Hytera Communications

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Inc said on Friday it has won a trade secret theft and copyright infringement case against Chinese rival Hytera Communications Corp and has been awarded $764.6 million in damages.

A U.S. jury in Chicago found that Hytera stole Motorola’s trade secrets and infringed its copyrights, the company said.

Following the verdict, the communications device maker is planning to seek a global injunction preventing Hytera from further misappropriating the stolen trade secrets and infringing its copyrights. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru and Jan Wolfe in Washington; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below