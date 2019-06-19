Westlaw News
Judge tosses lawsuit over Mott's apple sauce 'all natural' claim

Dena Aubin

A federal judge in San Jose has dismissed a proposed nationwide class action accusing Dr Pepper Snapple Group of mislabeling its Mott’s apple sauce and apple juice as “all natural” when they contain trace amounts of pesticide.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman said a California man suing the company, Hawyuan Yu, failed to show that consumers would expect an all-natural product to be entirely free of even trace amounts of pesticide. She said he may amend the complaint but stayed the case pending a long-awaited Food and Drug Administration ruling that should clarify use of the word natural on food labels.

