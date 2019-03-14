Mountain Valley Pipeline can take land without taking subsurface coal – 4th Circuit

When the developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline took an easement by eminent domain over coal-producing property in West Virginia, they were not required to condemn the coal, mineral or other subsurface rights to those properties, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that once a pipeline has been authorized by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the developer has “the sole power to define the extent of the taking” and a court cannot force it to take more.

