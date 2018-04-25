FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 8:19 PM / in 2 hours

France's AccorHotels in talks to buy Movenpick -Le Figaro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - French hotel group AccorHotels is in talks to buy hotel chain Movenpick Hotels & Resorts, Le Figaro newspaper reported in its Thursday edition.

The paper did not provide any further details.

A spokeswoman for Accor declined to comment.

Movenpick, which manages 20,000-plus rooms in more than 83 hotels across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, could not be reached for comment.

AccorHotels, Europe’s biggest hotel group, said last week it will make further acquisitions in coming years using cash from the sale of a majority stake in its property business rather than pay a special dividend. (Reporting by Bate Felix and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Adrian Croft)

