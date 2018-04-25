France's AccorHotels in talks to buy Movenpick -Le Figaro

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - French hotel group AccorHotels is in talks to buy hotel chain Movenpick Hotels & Resorts, Le Figaro newspaper reported in its Thursday edition.

The paper did not provide any further details.

A spokeswoman for Accor declined to comment.

Movenpick, which manages 20,000-plus rooms in more than 83 hotels across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, could not be reached for comment.

AccorHotels, Europe's biggest hotel group, said last week it will make further acquisitions in coming years using cash from the sale of a majority stake in its property business rather than pay a special dividend.