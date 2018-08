LONDON, Aug 22 (IFR) - Societe Generale’s head of European ABS trading Colm Corcoran has quit the bank and will start a new job in January, market sources say.

Corcoran joined SG in 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously spent one year at HSH Nordbank and before that seven years at Dresdner.

A spokesperson at SG declined to comment on the departure. (Reporting by Chris Moore)