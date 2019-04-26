MOVES-AIIB hires Nardelli for treasurer role

LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has appointed a new treasurer, according to sources.

The multilateral development bank, which was established in 2016, has hired Domenico Nardelli to replace Soren Elbech, who left the institution for JP Morgan at the end of 2018.

Nardelli joins from the International Fund for Agricultural Development, where he worked as treasurer and director of the treasury services division.

From 2009 to 2013, Nardelli was managing director in the fixed income department of Jefferies in London responsible for global public sector coverage, according to his biography.

Prior to Jefferies he worked at Bank of America in London, where he held various positions. From 1994 to 2005, Nardelli worked with the Italian treasury.

AIIB has been gearing up for a bond market debut since 2017 but has yet to emerge with a trade. However, bankers said earlier this month the deal was finally drawing closer.

Nardelli and AIIB did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)