MOVES-Allen leaves Barclays treasury for Heathrow

LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - Heathrow Funding has hired Tim Allen, a director from Barclays’ group treasury, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Allen starts on Monday and will be head of funding and risk management. He will report to Sally Ding, director of treasury and corporate finance.

Allen joined Barclays in 2004, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was responsible for executing long-term senior unsecured and subordinated transactions for Barclays in his last role at the bank.

Barclays and Heathrow did not reply to a request for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Philip Wright)