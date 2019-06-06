MOVES-Amir joins Deutsche's EM trading team

LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - Shahzad Amir has joined Deutsche Bank as a director covering flow trading in emerging markets debt.

Deutsche Bank said Amir will report to Niru Raveendran, head of credit trading for central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Amir’s LinkedIn profile shows he previously worked as a flow credit trader at Mizuho, Nomura and Bank of America, gaining experience in investment-grade, high-yield and crossover credit.

Emerging markets credit traders Vivek Mittal and Vikramdeep Gill recently left Deutsche Bank. Gill will join Bank of America Merrill Lynch in July as an emerging markets external debt trader. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, editing by Julian Baker)