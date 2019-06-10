MOVES-Angelo Gordon hires Pimco's ABS and covereds head Kothari

LONDON, June 10 (IFR) - Angelo Gordon has hired Sunil Kothari from Pimco, where he was head of European ABS and covered bonds.

Kothari joins Angelo Gordon as managing director, responsible for originating and executing residential and consumer debt investments in Europe.

He will be based in London and report to T.J. Durkin, Angelo Gordon’s co-head of structured credit.

At Pimco, Kothari was responsible for the firm’s European ABS and covered bond books, and led whole loan portfolio acquisitions for fixed income and alternatives strategies. He joined Pimco in the US in 2005, according to his LinkedIn profile, and moved to London in 2011.

“Sunil is a seasoned executive whose extensive knowledge of European mortgage and asset-backed markets will be key as we grow our Residential & Consumer Debt team outside the US,” Durkin said in a statement.

“As the local regulatory environment evolves and the pace of central bank stimulus subsides, Sunil’s significant industry and originations experience will support and enhance our international operations going forward.” (Reporting by Chris Moore, editing by Philip Wright)