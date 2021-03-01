Firms pack antitrust practices with former officials as Biden era promises fresh probes

The already-busy pace of Big Law antitrust hires picked on Monday, with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; Latham & Watkins; Shearman & Sterling and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati each announcing new partners from government or rival firms.

Two of the partners are returning to Big Law fresh from helping lead government actions against an increasingly popular target: Big Tech. Ryan Shores, who joined the Justice Department in 2019 as an associate deputy attorney general to spearhead its monopolization case against Google, is rejoining Shearman & Sterling’s office in the nation’s capital. Latham & Watkins’ D.C. office is now home to Ian Conner, who oversaw the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s ongoing antitrust case against Facebook Inc last year as director of the agency’s Bureau of Competition.

