MOVES-ANZ re-establishes European loan syndications team

LONDON, June 27 (LPC) - ANZ Banking Group has hired Emma Broughton as head of loan syndications in Europe and Katrina Santos Li as director, re-establishing the bank’s loan syndications presence in Europe.

Broughton and Santos Li start their new roles on June 28, reporting locally to Niro Somasekeran, head of resources, energy and infrastructure and loans & specialised finance, Europe as well as John Corrin, global head of loan syndications based in Hong Kong.

“I am very pleased to have senior and experienced bankers such as Emma and Katrina join ANZ as we build up our presence in Europe, particularly originating and structuring loans,” Corrin said.

“They will be working with corporate and financial institutional customers who have links into ANZ’s network in Asia Pacific, as well as having responsibility for investor coverage in Europe.”

Broughton started her banking career at Barclays 18 years ago and was most recently head of private loan sales, loan syndicate in London, overseeing primary loan distribution across the corporate and investment bank and across various asset classes, alongside a senior syndicate function.

Prior to that, Broughton held several roles within Barclays’ loan syndications team in both the primary and secondary sales desk.

Santos Li joins from Royal Bank of Scotland where she was director, corporate debt products.

Santos Li has a long history in the syndicated loan markets, particularly in Asia where she was a director at HSBC’s loan syndications team. Prior to that, she worked in the syndications teams at ABN AMRO and Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong, Singapore and London, covering multiple geographies. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)