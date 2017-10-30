UK supermarket Asda names Roger Burnley as CEO from Jan 2018

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart, said on Monday Roger Burnley would succeed Sean Clarke as president and chief executive on Jan. 1 next year.

Burnley is currently Asda’s chief operating officer and deputy CEO.

Clarke, who has been Asda CEO since July 2016, will work with Burnley “to ensure a smooth transition”, Asda said.

Clarke said he was “taking some time out” but would stay connected to Wal-Mart. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas)