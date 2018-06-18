MOVES-Aviva Investors names CIO for new solutions unit

June 18 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc on Monday named Al Denholm as chief investment officer for its new solutions unit.

Denholm will lead a unit focused on creating client-specific solutions that will work closely with investment teams across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real assets.

Denholm joins from Prudential Portfolio Management Group and was previously head of multi-asset client solutions at BlackRock for EMEA. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)