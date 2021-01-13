MOVES-Hedge fund Balyasny Asset Management hires senior energy traders

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Balyasny Asset Management (BAM) has hired two senior energy traders, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The firm hired Mike Grigsby, former senior managing director and head of proprietary crude oil trading at commodities merchant Castleton Commodities International, the sources said.

BAM also hired Maxim Zaraisky, formerly global head of gas and power at investment management firm Squarepoint Capital, sources said. He joined BAM as a portfolio manager in January, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A spokesperson for BAM declined to comment. Grigsby did not respond to a request for comment.

Multi-strategy hedge funds fared well in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global financial markets and created distortions.

BAM’s flagship Atlas Enhanced fund was up about 33% in 2020, according to a source familiar with the matter. The firm manages about $9 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; editing by Richard Pullin)