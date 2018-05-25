FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 12:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-BAML bolsters SSA syndicate

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 25 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Raman Gangahar from Deutsche Bank’s treasury to work on its sovereign, supranational and agency desk, according to market sources.

Gangahar joins BAML as an associate and reports to Adrien De Naurois. De Naurois took on additional coverage responsibilities at the US bank in September last year after Raymond Seager left the bank to pursue other interests.

Gangahar joined Deutsche Bank in 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile, where he was a vice president, working in the treasury as HQLA (High Quality Liquid Assets) portfolio manager.

This is the latest SSA appointment by BAML which hired Francois Planque to work in its public sector financing business in April. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Additional reporting by Alex Chambers, Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
