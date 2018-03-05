FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 11:51 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

MOVES-Bank of America's Craig Coben named global capital markets vice chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Craig Coben has been appointed vice chairman of global capital markets, moving from his role as head of equity capital markets (ECM), the bank said on Monday.

Veteran banker Coben has been at Bank of America Merrill Lynch for 13 years and has more than two decades of experience leading privatisations and equity offerings.

James Fleming and Sam Losada will remain co-heads of Europe, Middle East and Africa ECM, A.J. Murphy, the bank’s Global Capital Markets head, said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Chris Gammons will continue to lead the Asia Pacific (APAC) region as head of APAC capital markets while Jim Cooney remains head of the Americas. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva Editing by David Goodman)

