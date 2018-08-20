MOVES-BAML global levfin head returns to NY

LONDON, Aug 20 (LPC) - Chris Munro is moving back to New York after becoming sole global head of leveraged finance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch earlier this year.

He will be based in New York from September, banking sources confirmed.

Munro was previously global co-head of leveraged finance alongside Sarang Gadkari, who was made co-head of global capital markets in May.

Munro joined BAML as co-head of leveraged finance EMEA after nearly 20 years at JP Morgan in 2015.

Joe Bishay is now head of European leveraged finance at BAML, with Eddie Martin and Rahul Srinivasan co-head of European leveraged finance origination.