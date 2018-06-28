FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
June 28, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Struan Robertson to lead Bank of America in EMEA real estate, gaming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Struan Robertson to lead its real estate, gaming and lodging investment banking business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, an internal memo said.

Robertson, who will be based in London, will start in July, the U.S. bank said in the memo, which was confirmed by a BAML spokeswoman on Thursday.

Robertson joins Bank of America Merrill Lynch from Global Student Accommodation Group. He previously had a three-year spell at Host Hotels & Resorts and spent more than two decades at Morgan Stanley, where he was co-head of global real estate advisory, the memo said. (Reporting by Ben Martin Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.