MOVES-Bank of Ireland promotes leveraged duo to top roles

June 20 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking has promoted two bankers to the top of its leveraged finance business, it announced.

Peter Mullen has been appointed as head of leveraged acquisition finance, while Paul McKenna will replace Mullen as head of syndications.

Mullen will oversee teams based in London, Paris, Stamford Connecticut, Chicago Illinois as well as support functions in Dublin.

The teams specialise in arranging, underwriting and distributing leveraged finance transactions, providing debt finance solutions to private equity houses in the European and US leveraged buyout markets.

The product range includes senior and subordinated debt, unitranche and super senior facilities.

Mullen joined Bank of Ireland in 2006 to establish its syndicated finance team. He previously spent eight years at Societe Generale in London and New York where he was a director in the leveraged loan syndicate group.

Before that, he worked with Chase Manhattan Bank where he was an associate in the financial institutions group based in London.

McKenna joined Bank of Ireland in 2013. He is a former head of leveraged syndications and debt advisory with ING. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)