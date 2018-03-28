MOVES-BAML names new global head of oil and gas trading - sources

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Jason Prior as global head of oil and gas trading, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Prior is to begin his role on April 9 and will replace George Cultraro, who will now serve as co-head of the commodities business, one source said.

Prior was most recently an oil trader at global commodities trader Castleton Commodities International and was previously managing director of oil trading at Barclays Investment Bank, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the information is not public.

Prior did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year, BAML hired Mark Sickafoose as head of North America commodities trading. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)