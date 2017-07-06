MOVES-Barclays appoints Haworth CEO of Americas

LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - Barclays has named Richard Haworth as CEO of its Americas business, following the appointment of Joe McGrath as global head of banking.

McGrath was named head of banking in May and initially retained his role as Americas CEO, but Haworth has now been promoted to that role, according to an internal memo from Tim Throsby, head of Barclays International, that was seen by IFR.

Haworth will report to Throsby and has already assumed the role, which includes serving as CEO of the bank's US intermediate holding company and governing the broader Americas business. Haworth had been deputy CEO of the Americas for the past year.

It is the latest in a series of senior changes by Throsby, who took over in January as head of Barclays International, which includes the commercial and investment bank.

Haworth joined Barclays in 1995 and has held senior positions in banking, treasury, strategy and finance. He played a big part in setting up the IHC and completing its first "stress test" for the US Federal Reserve this year, the memo said.

Throsby, who was hired from JP Morgan, is seeking to increase revenue and improve returns across his businesses. Barclays is focusing its strategy on its two "home" markets of Britain and the US. (Reporting by Steve Slater)