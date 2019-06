LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Barclays has appointed Fater Belbachir as global head of equities, the British bank said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of changes to senior management following the ousting of investment banking chief Tim Throsby in March.

Belbachir previously worked at JPMorgan and will report to Barclays’ interim head of markets Stephen Dainton, the British bank said. (Reporting by Lawrence White Editing by Edmund Blair)