Barclays hires Emmanuel Cau as head of European equity strategy

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Barclays has hired Emmanuel Cau as head of European equity strategy, the British bank said on Friday, as it seeks to reinvest in its stock trading business in Europe.

Cau, who will start at Barclays in June, joins from JPMorgan where he was most recently the bank’s global equity strategist.

Barclays hired 50 staff in its equities business last year, as part of a broader plan by Chief Executive Jes Staley to invest in the banks’s trading businesses to try and increase profits in its investment bank.