MOVES-Barclays hires Faruqui to co-head UK M&A

LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Omar Faruqui to co-head its UK mergers and acquisitions advisory business alongside Derek Shakespeare.

Faruqui will join Barclays in January and report to Matthew Smith, head of UK corporate finance and advisory, a spokesman for the bank confirmed.

Faruqui has worked at HSBC for the past four years, most recently as head of M&A origination and before that as co-head of financial sponsors in Europe. He previously spent seven years in UK M&A at Deutsche Bank and seven years at Rothschild.

Barclays has made a number of senior appointments in recent months in its banking team for Europe and Middle East, including moving Chris Turner to London from New York to head financial sponsors and leveraged finance in the region.

It also hired former Jefferies banker Pat Guerin last month as head of sellside M&A for Europe and the Middle East and hired Miguel Temboury as senior adviser for banking in Spain. (Reporting by Steve Slater)