FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Barclays hires Klemme for Mideast private bank
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
World
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
U.S.
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2017 / 10:48 AM / in an hour

MOVES-Barclays hires Klemme for Mideast private bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (IFR) - Barclays has hired former UBS banker Steve Klemme to head the Middle East region for its private bank and overseas services.

Klamme will start in February. He was UBS’s country head for Saudi Arabia, and before that worked at JP Morgan and Citigroup in the region.

Barclays is trying to increase growth and returns in its private bank.

It said Klemme and his teams based in Dubai, Switzerland and London will attempt to develop and strengthen relationships with wealthy Middle Eastern clients, by offering bespoke advice and access to its corporate and investment bank products. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.