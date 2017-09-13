MOVES-Barclays hires Weir for asset finance trading

LONDON, Sept 13 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Matt Weir from Goldman Sachs to head asset finance trading within its new financing resource management - or FiRM - division that aims to improve the bank’s returns and better manage its capital and financial resources.

Barclays said Weir will be based in London and start in November. He will report to FiRM head Art Mbanefo. FiRM was set up to help with structuring and financing across Barclays International, which includes the corporate and investment bank.

Weir spent four years at Goldman, where he was head of European asset-backed financing and trading. He was previously at Morgan Stanley for seven years, where he was responsible for European commercial real estate lending. He also spent five years at Credit Suisse, including in debt capital markets and ABS trading.

Weir will be responsible for building a new asset finance business within FiRM together with Cecile Hillary, who was hired in June as head of asset finance solutions for the unit. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gareth Gore)