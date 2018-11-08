MOVES-Barclays' Lewellen set to vacate DCM role

LONDON, Nov 8 (IFR) - Mark Lewellen’s role as co-head of global debt capital markets and risk solutions at Barclays is under threat, according to several market sources.

Lewellen, a near 20-year veteran of the bank, is one of the last remaining heads of Barclays’ investment bank not based in New York. He reports to Jean-Francois Astier, head of global capital markets, who is based in New York. Lewellen’s co-head is Travis Barnes, who is expected to take on the sole global role, the sources said.

“It has been going this way in every department for the last 18 months,” said one of the sources.

A spokesperson for Barclays declined to comment. Lewellen declined to comment.

The DCM and risk solutions group is responsible for the origination and primary market execution of bonds, loans and risk management products for investment grade corporates, financial institution and public sector clients.

Lewellen started his career at UBS Warburg and has worked on a wide range of cross-border event-driven financings since he joined Barclays in 2000.