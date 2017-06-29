FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Barclays nabs Zorzoli to head EMEA macro distribution
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 29, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 3 months ago

MOVES-Barclays nabs Zorzoli to head EMEA macro distribution

Steve Slater

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Filippo Zorzoli from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to head macro distribution for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Barclays said on Thursday Zorzoli will start in September and be based in London.

The macro business deals with corporate clients who trade foreign exchange and interest rate products. Zorzoli and Anil Atluri, his counterpart for the Americas, will co-run the macro distribution business globally.

Zorzoli has for the past three years been BAML’s head of rates sales for EMEA, leading a team of interest rate and repo salespeople.

He joined BAML in 2011 to run rates structuring from Goldman Sachs, where he began his career in 2001 in fixed income structuring before jointly leading the equity exotics trading desk.

Tim Throsby, the new head of Barclays International, wants to expand the division into selected areas and has made a number of hires in macro trading in New York and London, including Chris Leonard as head of US rates trading. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.