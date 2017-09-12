MOVES-Barclays names Francis head of UK private bank

LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Barclays has appointed investment banker Lisa Francis as chief executive of its private bank in the UK and Ireland, tasked with growing the business.

Francis is currently head of European corporate FX sales distribution in Barclays’ investment bank, covering corporate, private equity and financial technology clients across Europe.

Barclays said that positions Francis to increase collaboration and access for clients to corporate and investment banking products and services. (Reporting by Steve Slater)