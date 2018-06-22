FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 1:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Barclays appoints new CFO and COO for investment banking unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Barclays has appointed Steven Penketh as chief operating officer for Barclays International, the unit that houses its investment bank and private banking businesses, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The British lender has also appointed Steve Ewart as chief financial officer for Barclays Bank Plc, the new legal entity which houses Barclays International following the lender’s split into Barclays International and Barclays UK, the source said.

A spokesman for Barclays confirmed the hires.

Penketh’s hire has been approved by regulators while Ewert’s is still pending such approval, the source said. (Reporting by Lawrence White Editintg by Edmund Blair)

