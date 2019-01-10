MOVES-Barnes takes sole control of global DCM at Barclays

LONDON, Jan 10 (IFR) - Travis Barnes has been appointed sole global head of debt capital markets at Barclays as part of a spate of promotions at the British bank, which will also see Pete Mason becoming head of DCM for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Barnes had been co-leading Barclays’ debt capital markets and risk solutions (DCM and RSG) businesses for the past two years. His former co-head Mark Lewellen was put at risk late last year.

Barnes has worked for Barclays since 2006, joining as a director in the US DCM team before becoming head of FIG DCM for the Americas in 2012. He expanded his responsibilities two years later to co-lead the DCM and RSG businesses across the Americas before being appointed co-head of DCM and RSG in 2016.

The DCM and risk solutions group is responsible for the origination and primary market execution of bonds, loans and risk management products for investment grade corporates, financial institutions and public sector clients.

“Travis is an originator with strong client relationships. His teams have a successful track record of growing revenues and delivering outstanding outcomes for clients,” said Jean-Francois Astier, global head of capital markets at Barclays.

Mason, formerly head of FIG DCM for EMEA, has been promoted to head of DCM for EMEA. Juan Flames will continue to lead the EMEA RSG business, while the Americas leadership structure remains unchanged.

Other changes at the bank include the promotion of Charlotte Weir to head of corporate DCM for EMEA. She previously headed corporate DCM for the UK and Northern Europe. Matt Thomas will become head of UK corporate DCM.

Mark Geller, previously deputy head of FIG DCM for EMEA, is promoted to replace Mason as head of FIG DCM for EMEA.

Rainer Wagner will take on an expanded role as head of DCM and RSG for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Abdes Alaoui will take on additional responsibilities to become head of DCM for CEEMEA, reporting to Mason.

Tarun Sakhrani will become head of EMEA private capital markets, working closely with the global private capital markets team led by Angus Whelchel.

For the France, Belgium, Luxembourg region, Emmanuelle Ortiz will assume a senior banking coverage role in Paris. Francois Villemain will expand his role to become head of DCM for FraBeLux and Asmaa Boutachali will expand her role to become head of FraBeLux RSG. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill)