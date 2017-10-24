FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MOVES-Former Kirkland bankruptcy lawyer Basta joins Paul Weiss
October 24, 2017 / 2:47 PM / in 9 hours

UPDATE 1-MOVES-Former Kirkland bankruptcy lawyer Basta joins Paul Weiss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Paul Weiss statement)

By Jessica DiNapoli and Greg Roumeliotis

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner Paul Basta has joined Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP as co-chairman of its bankruptcy and corporate reorganization department, the New York-based law firm said on Tuesday.

The move, first reported by Reuters, represents the most high-profile hire of a rainmaker by Paul Weiss since it poached top M&A partner Scott Barshay from Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP last year.

“We are thrilled to welcome one of the nation’s most accomplished and respected restructuring lawyers to our firm,” Paul Weiss chairman Brad Karp said in a statement.

Basta left Kirkland this summer after working on some of the firm’s most significant cases, including the bankruptcy of casino operator Caesars Entertainment Operating Corp. His other cases include A&P Supermarkets, Barneys New York, Hawker Beechcraft, Charter Communications, and a number of oil and gas bankruptcies stemming from the collapse in energy prices.

Before joining Kirkland in 2006, Basta worked at law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bill Trott and Jeffrey Benkoe)

