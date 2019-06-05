MOVES-BlackRock hires Crozat for sustainable investing team - memo

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, has hired Carole Crozat to head up thematic research in its sustainable investment team, staff were told on Wednesday in a memo seen by Reuters.

Crozat, most recently head of sustainability research at French brokerage Exane, would help develop a research platform and assist in the creation of new products, as well as the integration of sustainable investing across the company.

Based in Paris, Crozat will report to unit chief Andre Bertolotti, the memo from Global Head of Sustainable Investing Brian Deese said, decribing her as “a widely respected figure in the field”.

“Carole’s expertise will be essential as we develop new investment solutions, improve investment insights through research and help our clients build better financial futures,” he said.

BlackRock, which manages around $6.5 trillion in assets, has been hiring in the area of environmental, social and governance-related (ESG) research and data as more clients ask to invest with reference to issues such as climate change.

Among recent examples are research demonstrating how ESG indices have matched or exceeded the performance of standard indices, and separate research showing investors how physical climate risk can affect their portfolios, the memo said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Louise Heavens)