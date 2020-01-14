MOVES-Blackstone hires Dellaert to head global insurance unit

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (IFR) - US private equity firm Blackstone said on Tuesday it hired Gilles Dellaert to its global insurance unit, which provides asset management products and services to the insurance industry.

Dellaert will begin his role at Blackstone on April 1, Blackstone said in a statement.

Prior to joining Blackstone, Dellaert had been the former co-president and chief investment officer at Global Atlantic, a US retirement and life insurance company, where he was responsible for investment and reinsurance activity for its life and annuity businesses.

Dellaert had also worked at Goldman Sachs’ securities division credit trading and reinsurance businesses.

Blackstone Insurance Solutions, which started in 2018, manages more than US$60bn for insurance companies. It is overseen by David Blitzer, global head of Blackstone’s Tactical Opportunities business.