MOVES-BNP hires John Gallo for new sales role

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (IFR) - BNP Paribas hired John Gallo as head of global markets institutional sales for the Americas, a newly created role, effective immediately.

Gallo joins BNP from Deutsche Bank, where he ran the institutional client group. Prior to that, he served as head of investor sales for global markets in North America at Citigroup. He will be based in New York.

Gallo will report to Bob Hawley, deputy head of BNP’s Americas investment banking group and Talbot Stark, global head of institutional sales for global markets. He will also join the Global Markets Americas executive committee. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Jack Doran)