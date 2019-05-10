MOVES-BNP Paribas head of FIG DCM remains off desk

LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - BNP Paribas’ head of financial institutions debt capital markets has not been at his desk at the bank for several weeks, according to several sources.

Edward Stevenson, who joined the French bank in September 2000, according to his LinkedIn profile, has not been involved in the day-to-day running of the FIG DCM business for several weeks, the sources said.

His absence has led to speculation externally, with clients wondering about his whereabouts, and also within the bank, the sources said.

An article published by Financial News on May 9 said that Stevenson had left the French lender.

Multiple messages to Stevenson have been unanswered, while he is shown as “inactive” on the Bloomberg system.

BNP Paribas and Stevenson declined to comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Matthew Davies and Ian Edmondson)