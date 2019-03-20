MOVES-BNP Paribas names Gabriel Wilson-Otto as head of stewardship, Asia Pacific

March 20 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Asset Management on Wednesday announced the appointment of Gabriel Wilson-Otto as head of stewardship, Asia Pacific, within its sustainability centre.

In this newly-created role, Gabriel will lead the company’s stewardship activities in Asia Pacific, including researching key corporate governance issues and working with policymakers.

Gabriel, who will be based in Hong Kong, will report to Helena Vines Fiestas, global head of stewardship and policy at the asset management firm.