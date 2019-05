LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - Dominik Boskamp has joined Credit Agricole as head of debt capital markets for corporates in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Boskamp previously spent nearly 15 years at Barclays, according to his LinkedIn profile, where he worked in the DCM team, covering issuers in Germany, Central and Eastern Europe and the emerging markets.

Credit Agricole declined to comment. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; Editing by Philip Wright)