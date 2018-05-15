FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 15, 2018 / 2:39 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

MOVES-Brizay leaves UBS for BAML

Christopher Spink

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - Severin Brizay has resigned from UBS to join Bank of America Merrill Lynch as head of consumer and retail investment banking for EMEA after developing the Swiss bank’s mergers and acquisitions business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for the last four years.

Brizay was brought in by Andrea Orcel soon after he became president of UBS’s investment bank in late 2012 and made sweeping changes to focus it on more capital-efficient businesses such as M&A advisory, rather than fixed income trading.

Brizay joined UBS from JP Morgan and recruited a number of senior advisers. One was Laurent Dhome, a managing director for financial sponsors, who is also moving to BAML with Brizay. Both start in August.

UBS is not expected to replace Brizay immediately. The firm has an experienced global head of M&A with EMEA experience in Piero Novelli, who reports to Orcel. Last November Novelli was appointed co-executive chairman of global corporate client solutions, alongside Mike Santini.

At BAML Brizay will report to Luigi Rizzo, head of EMEA investment banking, and Lisa Clyde, head of global consumer and retail investment banking. He replaces Jayanti Bajpai, who had filled the role on an interim basis. He remains vice chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking.

Dhome will report to Saba Nazar, co-head of global financial sponsors.

BAML confirmed the appointments. UBS declined to comment. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.