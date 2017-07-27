FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
MOVES-Bucaille to step down as Lazard CFO
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 20 days ago

MOVES-Bucaille to step down as Lazard CFO

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - Matthieu Bucaille is to step down as chief financial officer of Lazard from October 1 after six years in the post to become chief executive of Lazard International, based in Paris.

Evan Russo, current co-head of capital markets and capital structure advisory, will replace Bucaille as CFO. Russo has been in his current position for a decade. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs and Barclays.

In addition Scott Hoffman, general counsel, will also become chief administrative officer, to help coordinate the firm's strategy. And Bruno Roger, chairman of Lazard France, will be vice chairman of Lazard Group. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.